Charges pending against driver whose vehicle struck two Maryland state troopers in their cruisers on I-270 in Rockville

Charges are pending against a driver whose vehicle hit two Maryland state troopers while they were in their cruisers Thursday evening on I-270 in Rockville, state police said.

Kevin Junghans, 59, of Frederick was driving south on I-270 just before 6:15 p.m. when police received calls from other drivers that he might have been impaired, police said in a press release.

State troopers were dispatched to the area of the interstate near the Montrose Road interchange and parked on the left shoulder, police said. The two patrol cars were then hit by Junghans, who was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala, police said. The troopers were sitting inside their vehicles when they were hit.

Both troopers were taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda to be treated for their injuries and were later released, police said.

Junghans was also taken to Suburban Hospital, police said.

Investigators say they think Junghans might have been impaired from drugs at the time of the crash, according to the press release. The investigation remains ongoing.

