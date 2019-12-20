Cash Reported Stolen in Downtown Silver Spring Starbucks Burglary
Intruder smashed glass door, broke into coffee shop on Dec. 12
Montgomery County police
A burglar used a rock to smash a glass door, then steal money from a downtown Silver Spring Starbucks this month, police said.
A videotape that police released on Friday shows a male breaking the door, going inside and searching inside. The break-in happened at the Starbucks at 8399 Colesville Road at about 8:46 p.m. Dec. 12, police said.
Police said the male “ransacked” the coffee shop and left with a cash box. They did not disclose how much money was taken.
The coffee shop, which is near the Silver Spring Metro station, closes at 6 p.m., according to Starbucks’ website.
Police announced the burglary in a press release Friday afternoon and released surveillance footage. The male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, is later seen digging through items in the shop and leaving through the broken door carrying a square object.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6870.
