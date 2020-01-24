Carrier charged with stealing mail in Silver Spring
Two missing coins worth $2,900 triggered investigation
Lorenzo E. Pugh
Photo courtesy of Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier earlier this month after they say he stole mail on his route in Silver Spring starting in March 2019.
Lorenzo E. Pugh, 32, of Greenbelt, stole mail while making deliveries on his mail route, including two coins worth a total of $2,900, police said.
Police said in a press release Friday afternoon that they determined that Pugh was the culprit after investigating the theft of the coins starting on Jan. 2.
After police received a call from Bonanza Coins at 940 Wayne Ave. on Jan. 2, they said, the owner told them the coins’ owner emailed other coin shops, asking them to look out for the coins. The owner said the coins had been sold and shipped to a buyer, but not received, and were reported lost to the Postal Service, according to police.
Police said they identified Pugh as a possible suspect. Police said Pugh later told them and Postal Service representatives in an interview that he stole the coins and other “mailed property” while on his delivery route in Silver Spring.
Both agencies found multiple pieces of stolen mail after searching his home, police said.
Pugh is set to appear in Montgomery County District Court on Feb. 25. He is being represented by the county’s Office of the Public Defender, according to state court records.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com