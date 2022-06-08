California man taken into custody near Brett Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase home, police say

This story was updated at 11:50 a.m. on June 8, 2022, to include a statement from the Supreme Court

A California man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police.

County police got a call for service near his home between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police spokeswoman Shiera Goff told Bethesda Beat.

“He was taken into custody by Montgomery County police and transported to a local Montgomery County police station,” she said.

The man was armed and had made threats against Kavanaugh, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

Goff did not have additional details and said the investigation has been turned over to the FBI. An FBI spokesperson referred a reporter’s questions to county police.

The neighborhood near Kavanaugh’s home has been the site of multiple protests since Kavanaugh was confirmed to the court in 2018, with the most recent protests focused on a leaked draft of an opinion signaling the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

