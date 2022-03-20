Burtonsville fire leaves more than 30 senior living apartments uninhabitable

A fire at a Burtonsville senior living complex on Saturday displaced residents from more than 30 apartments, according to a fire official.

The fire was in a first- and second-floor stairwell at Willow Manor at Fairland at 13605 Robey Road, sending smoke through the building, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Piringer posted on Twitter that the fire was in a space between the stair treads and riser, in a finished ceiling under the stairs and in a wall cavity separating flights of stairs.

Sprinklers in the building were activated, he wrote. No one was injured.

In a separate post, Piringer wrote that it appeared that “improperly discarded smoking materials” caused the fire. The damage was estimated at $25,000, not counting “significant water damage,” he wrote.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security was working to find new homes for people who had to leave their apartments, Piringer wrote on Twitter.

Willow Manor at Fairland is for residents at least 62 years old. It is off Briggs Chaney Road, near Columbia Pike.