Breaking: Deputy sheriff involved in shooting in Gaithersburg

Logo from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

A Montgomery County deputy sheriff has been involved in a shooting in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police announced on Twitter Saturday morning.

The shooting was in the area of Olney Laytonsville Road, or MD-108, and Fieldcrest Road.

Olney Laytonsville Road has been closed from Dorsey Road to Muncaster Road. Fieldcrest Road is closed from Woodfield Road to Olney Laytonsville Road.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

