Boyds man charged in triple stabbing in Gaithersburg

A Boyds man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing three people in Gaithersburg the night before, according to police.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Gaithersburg police responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road for a report of a stabbing. Three males were found with lacerations and were taken to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Jose Leandro Castillo, 34, was arrested in relation to the stabbings and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, the Gaithersburg Police Department wrote in a statement. He is being held without bond.

Additional information was not immediately available.