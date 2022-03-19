Body of missing Bethesda woman found along C&O Canal

Sibylle Zitko Submitted photo

The body of a Bethesda woman missing since January was found last week, police said.

Sibylle Zitko, 54, was last seen in Bethesda at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 6, according to U.S. Park Police. In a notice in January, police said was considered missing from the area of Lock 7 of the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Cabin John.

On March 8, Park Police went to the area of Lock 5 in the C&O Canal park after someone reported that a woman’s body was there.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service also went to the scene and recovered the body, Park Police said in a statement.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that it was Zitko’s body, police said. Detectives from the Park Police Criminal Investigation Branch notified her family.

Authorities have not determined the cause and manner of Zitko’s death, but police said it does not appear to be the result of foul play and there is no threat to the community.

Reuters reported in January that Zitko was a native of Germany and a legal adviser in the office of the European Union Delegation to the United States in Washington, D.C.

Police asked anyone with information about Zitko’s death to call or send a text message to 888-361-3332 or 202-379-4877. Tips also can be emailed to USPP_TIPline@nps.gov.