Body found in Potomac River south of Great Falls
Emergency official says no one had been reported missing on the water
Crews responded to the Potomac River on Tuesday evening after multiple people reported seeing either a swimmer who needed help or a body. It turned out to be a body, wedged in rocks, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.
Photo from Pete Piringer
A body was found Tuesday evening in the Potomac River, south of Great Falls, a Montgomery County official said.
The body was wedged in rocks on the Virginia side of the river, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a video from the scene.
A kayaker and people on the shore on the Virginia shore reported seeing what was either a swimmer who needed help or a body, Piringer said.
After recovering the body, emergency officials did not know who the person was, since no one had been reported missing as a swimmer or in a boat, he said in the video.
In a post on Twitter, Piringer referred to the area where the body was found as being in the area of Wet Bottom and Sandy Landing. Old Angler’s Inn is not far away, on the Maryland side.
A crew trained in swift water rescue responded to the call when observers thought it might have been a swimmer needing help. Other crews responded, too.
They found and recovered the body quickly, Piringer reported.
He said the Montgomery County Police Department’s Managed Search Operations Team is handling the death investigation.
Piringer noted that significant storms rolled through nearby parts of Montgomery County on Tuesday evening.
A body was found on the Virginia side of the Potomac River on Tuesday evening, south of Great Falls, in the area of Wet Bottom and Sandy Landing, near the upper left corner on this map.