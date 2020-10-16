.Bicyclist who was hit by car in Gaithersburg dies

 Bicyclist dies three days after being hit by car in Gaithersburg
A bicyclist died three days after he was hit by a car, Montgomery County police said Friday.

Jose Lopez Hernandez, 36, of Gaithersburg, was riding his bicycle on Snouffer School Road near Sweet Autumn Drive around 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 9, police said in a press release last weekend.

Hernandez was struck by a westbound 2000 Toyota Celica, driven by Trevon Thacker, of Gaithersburg, police said.

Police said Hernandez was not wearing a helmet and he was not wearing reflective clothing. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said in another press release on Friday that Hernandez died of his injuries on Oct. 12. while in the hospital.

Police said they are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

