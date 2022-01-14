Bicyclist dies after crash involving trash collection truck in Gaithersburg

A 61-year-old Gaithersburg bicyclist died after a crash on Friday with a trash collection truck, police said.

Montgomery County police said in a news release that the woman was riding her bike west in the crosswalk on South Frederick Avenue near South Westland Drive.

The driver of a Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck — making a right-hand turn onto South Frederick Avenue — hit her at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the woman was critically injured in the crash and taken to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Police are not releasing the woman’s name until family members are notified.

Montgomery County police, Gaithersburg police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service all responded to the crash.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and has asked anyone with information to call 240-773-6620.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com