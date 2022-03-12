Bicyclist critically injured in Clarksburg crash with tractor-trailer

A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Clarksburg on Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County police.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on Frederick Road and a man was riding his bicycle north on the road, police said in a press release Friday night.

The truck was “overtaking the bicycle” and the cyclist “struck the rear portion of the trailer” near the intersection with Stringtown Road, according to police.

The crash caused the man to fall and he was then struck by the trailer, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The truck driver was not injured and stayed at the scene, according to police.

The area where the crash happened is near Dowden’s Ordinary Park.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com