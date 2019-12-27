Update: Rockville Man Fatally Struck by Flatbed Truck on I-270 in Gaithersburg
Police say he appeared to have been trying to change a tire
This story and headline were updated at 2:35 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019, to correct a reference to Blanton’s hometown. Police initially provided incorrect information.
A Rockville man was killed after being hit by a flatbed truck early Friday morning on Interstate 270 in Gaithersbug, according to Maryland State Police.
Jerasimos Ray Blanton, 33, was driving on the interstate early Friday morning when his 2015 Ford Explorer struck the concrete median near the exit for Shady Grove Road, police said.
Police said they found the vehicle elevated on a jack on the right shoulder just before 5:30 a.m. and believe he was trying to change a deflated tire. Police said they think Blanton was trying to cross the northbound lanes of the interstate when he was hit by a 2018 Freightliner flatbed truck.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was uninjured. Police did not identify the driver of the truck.
Some northbound lanes of I-270 were closed following the crash, but reopened at 10 a.m., police said.
Blanton’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
