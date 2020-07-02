Bethesda house fire causes ‘pretty significant’ damage
Crews responded to Elgin Lane on Thursday afternoon
A house on Elgin Lane in Bethesda was badly damaged in a fire on Thursday.
Photos from Pete Piringer
A Bethesda house was badly damaged in a fire on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at 6535 Elgin Lane, off Pyle Road, near River Road.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, posted on Twitter that it might have been the result of a natural gas explosion.
As fire crews were on the way, neighbors reported that no one was in the house, Piringer said.
Crews saw heavy smoke and fire when they arrived.
The split-level single-family house had “pretty significant damage,” Piringer said in a video from the scene.
About 85 firefighters responded to the call. Most were from Montgomery County and some were from Fairfax County, Va.
Piringer posted on Twitter that the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.