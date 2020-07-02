 Bethesda house fire causes ‘pretty significant’ damage
  • .2020
  • .Bethesda house fire causes ‘pretty significant’ damage

Bethesda house fire causes ‘pretty significant’ damage

Crews responded to Elgin Lane on Thursday afternoon

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

A house on Elgin Lane in Bethesda was badly damaged in a fire on Thursday.

Photos from Pete Piringer

A Bethesda house was badly damaged in a fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at 6535 Elgin Lane, off Pyle Road, near River Road.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, posted on Twitter that it might have been the result of a natural gas explosion.

As fire crews were on the way, neighbors reported that no one was in the house, Piringer said.

Crews saw heavy smoke and fire when they arrived.

The split-level single-family house had “pretty significant damage,” Piringer said in a video from the scene.

About 85 firefighters responded to the call. Most were from Montgomery County and some were from Fairfax County, Va.

Piringer posted on Twitter that the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Coronavirus Chronicles: Going backward to go forward

‘When we began to shelter in place, I made a plan to tackle a long-delayed project: organizing the family photos.’

County pools will reopen Monday with restrictions

Reservations will be required for two-hour sessions

Hogan extends order to prohibit cutoffs, late fees for residential utilities

$30M in federal funds will be used for eviction prevention

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending