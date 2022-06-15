Bethesda Beat presents expanded voters guide for primary election

Bethesda Beat has launched the expanded version of its voters guide for the July 19 primary election.

The voters guide include bios and questionnaire answers from candidates for county executive, the County Council, school board, state’s attorney, the General Assembly and Congress, as well as other county and state offices.

It includes a section about frequently asked questions about the election and voting process, along with a map showing the location of polling places and early voting centers. Early voting will begin July 7 and run through July 14. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



There are also video recordings of candidate forums sponsored by Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat.

The deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot or a faxed vote-by-mail ballot is July 12, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot delivered via the internet is July 15 and to request one at the elections board office is July 19.

Vote-by-mail ballots for the primary must be mailed or deposited to any election drop box by 8 p.m. July 19, according to the elections board.