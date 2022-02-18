BCC student, 18, charged with assaulting security staff assistant

File photo

A student at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was charged with assaulting a 61-year-old male security assistant this month, according to Montgomery County police.

Jacob Moore, 18, of Bethesda, attacked the security assistant during school hours on Feb. 3, charging documents allege.

The security assistant told police that he saw Moore just after 1 p.m. that day sitting in the hallway on the first floor instead of in class, according to the documents. He told police he was five feet from Moore and asked him to go to class. When Moore replied that he wasn’t going to class, the security assistant said “your mom does not send you to school so you can sit in the hall all day,” documents state.

Moore then stood up, and a confrontation started in which he punched the security assistant “several times in the face,” police allege. When the man fell to the ground, Moore “continued his attack” and the victim called for backup, according to charging documents.

At one point, Moore got on top of the man and hit him in the face and the head with closed fists, police allege. He also allegedly spat on the security assistant, who blacked out “for a moment in time,” documents state.

The security assistant told police he heard a female student telling Moore to stop at one point during the attack, according to documents. Later, backup security arrived and took Moore to Assistant Principal Rebecca Sutton’s office, documents state. Moore allegedly told Sutton that he wanted to kill the security staffer, according to police. He also had been in Sutton’s office earlier that day before the attack and allegedly said “I’m going to hurt someone,” documents state.

The security assistant told police that he was hit in the nose, elsewhere on the face and head during the attack and that he couldn’t chew after being hit in the jaw, documents state. He told police his right knee and rib cage were tender, and that he felt dazed from the attack.

Assistant Principal Douglas Nelson wrote a letter to students and parents on Feb. 3 advising them of the incident. He stated that the security staffer’s injuries were minor.

“The staff member who was involved sustained minor injuries, was examined by the health room staff, and as a precaution is seeking medical attention,” Nelson wrote. “We have taken a number of specific actions to ensure the staff member is supported.”

Nelson went on to write that “the actions of the student involved are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“The administrative team is completing a full investigation and will take the needed actions to fully address this matter according to the MCPS Code of Conduct and in collaboration with Montgomery County Police through the Community Engagement Officer,” he wrote.

Moore has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disturbing the school operation, according to court records. Court records indicate he was ordered held without bond Tuesday and will appear for a preliminary hearing March 4.

Moore is being represented by Rockville attorney Stephen Mercer, according to court records. A woman who answered the phone at Mercer’s office told a Bethesda Beat reporter on Friday that they have a “no press policy.”

WJLA reported on Moore’s arrest Thursday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com