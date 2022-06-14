Authorities say ‘no threat to public safety’ following bomb threat at Olney Indoor Swim Center

Maryland-National Capital Park Police say there is “no threat to public safety” after receiving a bomb threat was reported Tuesday morning at the Olney Indoor Swim Center.

Park police wrote in a tweet that officers responded to the center on Georgia Avenue around 10 a.m. after someone found a note in a locker room.

Lt. Tracy Lieberman, a Park Police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat that a staff member found the note. She was not sure what the note said.

After officers responded to the call, police dogs searched the facility and authorities determined that it was safe, she said.

The building had been evacuated during the investigation but had reopened as of 11:15 a.m., Lieberman said. The investigation remains ongoing.

