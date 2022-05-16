Authorities investigating ‘possible shooting’ on ICC in Derwood

Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a “possible shooting” on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Derwood on Monday, in which a passenger reported suffering minor injuries after being struck by an object.

Police were called to an area of the ICC near the interchange with Shady Grove Road around 12:51 a.m. for a report of a 2007 Toyota Sienna that was “possibly struck by gunfire,” according to a press release.

The driver told authorities the Toyota was traveling west when a black sedan with no headlights on pulled next to him. The van driver told police he heard a loud noise and saw a “flash” from the sedan. The van driver continued a short distance before pulling over and calling police.

A passenger in the van told police they were hit by an object and officers said they found “evidence suggesting the van had been struck by gunfire,” but they did not give additional details. The passenger was grazed on the chin, police said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded, but the passenger was not taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the MDTA Police ICC Detachment at 410-537-6905.

