Authorities investigating pedestrian death in Silver Spring; one person in custody

Authorities are investigating a pedestrian death that they say occurred Friday in a Capital One bank parking lot at 13301 New Hampshire Ave. in the Colesville area of Silver Spring.

One person is in custody, Montgomery County police said in a written statement.

Police did not immediately provide more information on the person in custody or the victim, or additional circumstances of the death. No one from the police department was immediately available on Friday afternoon for more details.

Shortly after 12 noon, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, posted on Twitter that an SUV hit a pedestrian in the bank parking lot, causing life-threatening injuries.

He wrote that the SUV hit the bank and that other vehicles and utility poles were damaged.

