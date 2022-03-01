Attorney General’s office identifies woman killed in Wheaton crash, officer who pursued her

File image

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said a Prince George’s County woman was the driver who died in a crash over the weekend in Wheaton after being pursued by a Montgomery County police officer for three miles.

Noraly Paz Chavez, 26, of Riverdale, died in the crash early Saturday morning, according to a press release late Monday afternoon.

The AG’s office also identified the officer who was following Chavez as Antonio Copeland, a 16.5-year veteran who is with the police department’s Field Services Bureau.

Authorities have said Copeland stopped Chavez around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Rockville Pike and Nicholson Lane in North Bethesda because of a “traffic violation.” When Copeland approached the car, Chavez sped away and Copeland followed, suspecting that she was under the influence, police have said.

Chavez lost control of the car near the intersection of Randolph Road and Connecticut Avenue in Wheaton, hitting a fence post and tree, according to police. She died at the scene.

A passenger who was riding with Chavez was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not say who the passenger was.

According to an annual pursuit report from Montgomery County police, a pursuit is considered justified if the officer believes a felony has been or is being committed.

“A traffic-related pursuit is justified if the officer believes a person is driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, or if there is a hit-and-run personal injury collision when the officer has reasonable cause to believe a serious physical injury has occurred,” the report states.

There were 37 pursuits in 2021, which was nine fewer than the year before, according to the department.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff wasn’t immediately available for comment on Monday evening.

The AG’s Independent Investigations Division and Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Authorities have said Copeland’s body-worn and dashboard cameras were active at the time of the pursuit. The AG’s office generally releases footage within 14 days of an incident.

