Attorney General’s office identifies deputy sheriff who fatally shot man in Gaithersburg

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has identified a Montgomery County deputy sheriff who fatally shot a man in Gaithersburg last week.

Deputy Sheriff Domenic Mash, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, shot a man July 20 who was wanted for a home invasion, according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Division of the AG’s office. Mash has been with the department for nine and a half years.

As of Tuesday morning, the identity of the man who was fatally shot had not been released.

According to authorities, officers from the task force went to a townhome in the 100 block of Garth Terrace around 9:30 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant for a home invasion. When officers tried to talk to the 35-year-old man who was wanted, he refused. According to the sheriff’s office, he later tried to leave the townhome through a window and came at a deputy with a knife.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers tried initially to subdue the man with a Taser but were unable to do so. Mash then shot the 35-year-old man, who died at the scene.

According to the AG’s office, a second man was shot and taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office is investigating the shooting, but the state AG’s office will also conduct its own investigation and write a report, as per state law, according to the AG’s office.

Mash is on paid administrative leave pending the result of the FBI investigation, Assistant Sheriff Christina Calantonio told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday.

