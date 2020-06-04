 Aspen Hill man charged with sexually assaulting woman
  2020
Police say attack happened last month at his apartment

By Dan Schere
Orlando Constantino Coffield

An Aspen Hill man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman last month in his apartment, Montgomery County police said.

Orlando Constantino Coffield, 38, of Postgate Terrace, sexually assaulted and injured a woman in his apartment on May 25, police wrote in a press release on Thursday.

Police said Coffield lived in the same apartment complex as the woman and knew her. Police said he invited her to his apartment on May 25, when he sexually assaulted her. The woman suffered bruises on her legs and arms as well as other parts of her body, police said.

Police said the woman reported the attack to them the next day, and detectives started investigating. Coffield was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday in Ocean City by Montgomery County police officers.

Coffield has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault, according to state court records. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on July 17. Attorney information was not listed Thursday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

