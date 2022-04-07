Ashburton Elementary student has died after being struck at school bus stop

A 7-year-old Ashburton Elementary School student who was hit by a car on Wednesday morning while waiting for a school bus has died, according to police and school district officials.

School district officials and Montgomery County police spokesperson Carlos Cortez-Vazquez confirmed that the boy died on Thursday.

“It goes without saying that we’re extremely saddened,” MCPS spokesman Chris Cram said in an interview. “It’s terrible, the loss of any young child, and we really feel deeply for this family and the school community.”

Cram said that out of respect for the family, MCPS plans to release a letter to the school community later in the afternoon. The letter will contain information about what mental health resources will be available for students, staff members and families, he said

The boy was waiting at the MCPS bus stop with his father and 18-month-old sibling at about 8:20 a.m., near the intersection of King Charles Way and Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, according to police.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling west on King Charles Way and about to turn on to Grosvenor Lane, but the vehicle “left the roadway” and hit the family, police said. The car then went back onto the road, crossed both lanes and left the road again.

The 7-year-old, who has not been identified by MCPS or police, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The father had minor injuries and the infant was not injured, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, who was not identified in the press release, was not injured. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

No additional information was immediately available on Thursday.

In December 2019, a 9-year-old Bradley Hills Elementary School student died after being hit by a school bus she had just exited. The girl had gotten off the bus and was running back toward it when she was struck, police said at the time.

The next morning, a Walter Johnson High School student was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while crossing Montrose Road to board a school bus.

Bethesda Beat reporter Dan Schere contributed to this story.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com