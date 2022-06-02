Antisemitic flyers discovered at bus stop in Kemp Mill

Antisemitic flyers, including one bearing a drawing of a swastika, were discovered at a bus stop in Silver Spring’s Kemp Mill neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County officials.

A photo of the flyers shared in an email from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s office shows one with a swastika and the message “love your race.” The other flyer uses an ethnic slur in reference to Jews who were killed in the Holocaust.

The flyers were seen at the corner of Arcola Avenue and Lamberton Street in Kemp Mill – a neighborhood with a large Orthodox Jewish population.

“We are shocked and outraged at this blatant attempt to intimidate and put fear into our Jewish community throughout our county and region,” Elrich said in a statement.

“The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating this incident and they are working to determine who was behind this horrible act. It is our hope that the people who are responsible for this act are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, a county police spokesman, told Bethesda Beat on Thursday that no arrests have been made.

Elrich said in the statement that since last month’s shootings at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., and a Taiwanese church in Southern California, faith and government leaders are increasing their communication and vigilance when it comes to the security of faith communities.

“In response to today’s incident, we will be meeting with members of the Kemp Mill Jewish Community to discuss safety and security and emphasize that our county stands united against hate,” he said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com