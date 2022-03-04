All residents in apartment building that exploded now accounted for, fire chief says

Photos by Dan Schere

All residents of an apartment building that exploded on Thursday have been accounted for, Montgomery County’s fire chief said Friday.

Also, the number of people injured is now 14, including three considered to have the most serious injuries, Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. The other injuries are considered “minor to moderate,” he said.

The explosion and fire happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road in the Silver Spring area. One building at the apartment complex was leveled, leaving only a wall.

Goldstein said Thursday that several people were “unaccounted for” and a search for them would continue on Friday.

On Friday morning, Goldstein said the remaining people who had not been located lived at the apartment complex, but not in building 2405, which exploded.

Two buildings in the complex that have been deemed unsafe to live in — 2401 and 2411 — have been “searched thoroughly” by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service and by Montgomery County police, Goldstein said in an interview.

“There is nobody remaining in those two buildings,” he said. “There is nobody of concern from us pertaining to those buildings having been injured or trapped. We have not interviewed everyone in [2401 or 2411] because that is not critical to the case of the building, or critical to accounting for everyone from 2405.”

Goldstein said Friday that the explosion damaged a transformer that supplies electricity to all six buildings in the complex, displacing 225 residents. Slightly more than half are in the three buildings affected by the explosion, he said.

“Work will continue today with Pepco to get that transformer replaced and to get those three buildings reoccupied,” he said.

County Executive Marc Elrich said Friday that the county sheltered two or three people Thursday night. The rest of the displaced residents found alternative housing on their own.

