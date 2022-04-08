After fatal shooting, Elrich wants more pepper ball guns for police as a non-lethal option

Getty Images

After four Montgomery County police officers shot and killed a 21-year-old man in the drive-through lane of a Gaithersburg McDonald’s last year, County Executive Marc Elrich wants to give officers more non-lethal weapons.

Earlier this week, the officers who shot and killed Ryan LeRoux in July were cleared by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Among the non-lethal options Elrich is proposing is an increase in the use of pepper ball guns — guns that shoot balls containing a mixture of CS gas — a common type of tear gas — and pepper spray.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, the county’s police union, is open to the idea but has criticisms of the technology.

Tear gas typically comes in canisters and is used to disperse crowds, while pepper spray is typically used on individuals; both produce a similar burning sensation, according to a 2020 Reuters story on protests that broke out across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The story also describes the use of pepper balls, which police have shot at protestors by using launching devices or paintball guns.

According to FOP President Lee Holland, which represents all officers in the Montgomery County Police Department, are currently equipped with:

An expandable baton, similar to a night stick

Firearm

Can of pepper spray

Additionally, some patrol officers carry Tasers, a close-range device that delivers an electric shock, Holland said.

There are also currently 3 pepper ball guns used by the Special Events Response Team (SERT), he said.

Elrich told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that the disadvantage of officers using Tasers is that can be ineffective.

“If somebody’s coming at you, you only have a certain amount of time before the person gets to you …,” he said.

A tear gas gun can be used at a greater distance than a Taser, Elrich said.

Holland told Bethesda Beat on Thursday that pepper ball guns are commonly used during protests and demonstrations, such as after Freddie Gray’s death in police custody in Baltimore in 2015.

“That’s how they have been used. The executive has proposed to expand that program in wanting to go to a handgun style. These are kind of like a rifle style, like a paintball gun, that we currently use,” he said.

Holland said the longer pepper ball guns currently in use can’t be put in a holster, but the handgun version that Elrich is proposing would be on a holster.

The police department’s health and safety committee tested the pepper ball handguns and found that they could be unreliable and inaccurate from distances of 20 feet or more.

Additionally, Holland said the first round of balls will sometimes not deploy.

“They’re all CO2 powered,” he said. “The CO2 will leak over time, so if your CO2 cartridge is sitting in this weapon and has been punctured for a period of time, it might not have any CO2. And if someone doesn’t check, they could pull it out and it might not work.”

Elrich said retraining for officers is needed, as well as better equipment.

He said in watching the video of the LeRoux shooting, he thinks the shields the officers used are inadequate because they don’t provide full-body coverage. Shields that cover an officer’s entire body would mean officers wouldn’t need to use deadly force, he said.

But Holland said Elrich is “Monday morning quarterbacking” about situations in which officers must use force.

“Obviously, more tools are better, and officers can think of how to use them,” he said. “I’m not saying a pepper ball gun couldn’t have been used in that situation to break a window. You’d still have to approach the vehicle at that point. …

“Would it escalate the situation more? I don’t know. It’s an option that could have happened, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the outcome would have been any different.”

Holland said the union remains hopeful about the future of the pepper ball gun technology, but it’s not realistic to think they’ll replace firearms.

“We’re for them. We just think some technology needs to be improved before we actually begin using these things in the field, so that way, they are reliable and everyone has confidence in them,” he said.

Holland noted that the county budget has $90,000 to buy more of the longer pepper ball guns that are currently in use. Those guns will be used by patrol officers, he said.

A spokesperson for the county budget office could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Elrich ‘not surprised’ by lack of charges for the officers

The officers shot LeRoux late on July 16 following a lengthy standoff in the drive-through lane of the restaurant. LeRoux had a handgun with a magazine that was loaded. Officers at the scene reported seeing LeRoux raise or point the gun, but body camera footage that was released does not clearly show either of those things.

Elrich said in an interview that from the beginning, he expected the officers would be cleared because a gun was involved.

“That’s what it is. That’s why there’s no charges. The Howard County State’s Attorney will find that [LeRoux] had a gun and he raised his hand and he had something in his hand,” he said. “You can see that, but you can’t tell what it is. And that justified their actions.

“That’s what this is always based on, which is why things go the way they do. And if an officer feels that their life’s threatened, they’re allowed to shoot.”

Elrich said the situation should have been handled differently — a mental health crisis response team should have been called from the beginning.

In the video, officers can be heard calling for a crisis negotiator to come, but it isn’t until moments before LeRoux is shot that the crisis negotiator says they are two minutes away. That comment from the crisis negotiator more than 30 minutes after police first got to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

“This guy wasn’t threatening anybody,” Elrich said. “Even though he had a gun [when] the officer came up to the window, he didn’t make any movement toward his gun or do anything that would have … caused concern. And they should have brought in a mental health team that we had at the time.”

The Silver Spring Justice Coalition released a statement on Tuesday that also criticized the police for not calling a mental health professional to the scene more quickly.

The group cited a study from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine that examined 812 fatal uses of force by law enforcement across 17 states from 2009 to 2012. The study found that 22% of those cases were mental-health related.

Additionally, according to the Montgomery County police annual use-of-force report from 2020, the number of use-of-force incidents involving someone with mental illness rose from 73 in 2019 to 109 in 2020.

“The unnecessary escalation of a mental health crisis directly caused the death of a member of our community at the hands of the police, and unfortunately this is not unique,” the Silver Spring Justice Coalition said in the statement.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com