After explosion, fire at Silver Spring-area apartments, 2016 fatal explosion comes to mind

An explosion and fire at Friendly Garden Apartments at 2423 Lyttonsville Road on Thursday injured about a dozen people. Photo by Dan Schere

An explosion and fire at a Silver Spring-area apartment complex on Thursday brought back memories of a fatal explosion in 2016 that killed seven people and displaced nearly 70.

Thursday’s explosion and fire happened at Friendly Garden Apartments at 2423 Lyttonsville Road. About a dozen people were injured, including 10 who went to area hospitals.

In interviews at the scene on Thursday, several county officials — including County Executive Marc Elrich and County Council members Tom Hucker and Hans Riemer — said the explosion was reminiscent of the 2016 Flower Branch Apartments explosion, which happened just 4 miles away in 2016.

“Of course, I thought, ‘Not again,’” Riemer said. “I think that’s what we were all thinking.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, there was no indication of what caused the explosion and fire. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said there was a “wide range” of possibilities.

Asked about the possibility of an odor of gas at Friendly Garden Apartments — a possibility that at least one nearby resident raised — Goldstein said it’s too early to say what caused the fire.

The investigation to determine the cause of the Flower Branch explosion took about two years. Ultimately, federal authorities determined that a faulty indoor mercury regulator was the cause.

In June, the County Council passed a bill that required landlords to notify gas utility companies if their properties had regulators indoors so they could eventually be moved outdoors.

The state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) fined WGL — the company that oversees Washington Gas, the owner of the regulator — $750,000 in December 2020 in relation to the explosion.

The PSC order requires WGL to review all of its properties across Maryland and the region to determine which ones contain mercury service regulators. Within three years of the order, the utility is required to survey every property that might have one, and must replace them within five years of the end of that survey.

On Thursday, Hucker said it’s incumbent on the company to expedite that process.

“They need to be on an aggressive timeline to remove indoor mercury regulators because … any inside could be a potential Flower Branch,” he said. “Whether or not that was the cause of this one, we can’t afford another tragedy like this or like Flower Branch.”

Staff writer Dan Schere contributed to this story.