3-year-old dies after May 12 crash in Glenmont area, police say

A 3-year-old has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Glenmont area last week that injured five others, according to Montgomery County police.

Dreamie Dior Jackson of Silver Spring died Wednesday, nearly a week after the crash, police said in a press release Thursday.

At about 7:30 a.m. May 12, a person driving a Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a trailer was trying to turn left from eastbound Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue, police said in a press release. The driver of the pickup truck struck a Kia Optima that was traveling south on Connecticut Avenue, according to police.

Two adults in the Ford F150 were taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police. The driver of the Kia and two children who were riding in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Dreamie Dior Jackson, the third child in the Kia, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police have not identified anyone else involved in the crash, including either of the drivers.

No additional information was immediately available on Thursday.