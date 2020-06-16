Police blotter: Seven vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between May 31 and June 6
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 11:30 p.m. on June 3 and 10:10 a.m. on June 4. The thefts happened in the 5800 block of Hubbard Drive and the 12000 block of Chase Crossing Circle. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between May 27 and June 5. Affected streets included Sunnymeade Court, Canterbury Way and Stratton Drive.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12900 block of Travilah Road around 10 p.m. on June 2.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from an AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike around 11:30 p.m. on June 1. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 31 and June 6. Affected streets included Woodbine Street, Glengalen Lane, Rocton Avenue, Thornapple Street, Bradley Lane, Winnett Road and Cardiff Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Maple Avenue between noon on May 24 and 11:30 a.m. on May 27.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Anderson Road around 10 p.m. on June 1.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between 8:30 p.m. on June 1 and 2 p.m. on June 2. Affected streets included Old Drovers Way, Oxbow Road and Old Georgetown Road.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 31 and June 4. Affected streets included Brookview Drive, Heatherhill Court, Heatherhill Road, Ayr Lane, Selkirk Drive, Worthington Drive and Cape Cod Court. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken from Euro Motor Cars at 7020 Arlington Road early on June 2. Keys to the vehicle were taken and used to steal it. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4600 block of Davidson Drive between 6 p.m. on May 25 and 8:15 a.m. on June 1.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home between 10 p.m. on May 31 and 8:39 a.m. on June 1. No address was listed. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
- Property was taken from the shed of a home in the 4600 block of Coachway Drive early on June 3. The door was reportedly left unlocked.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from Saks Fifth Avenue at 5555 Wisconsin Ave. early on May 31. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property was taken from multiple vehicles between May 22 and June 6. Affected streets included High Park Lane, Bonifant Street, Thayer Avenue, Chicago Avenue and 13th Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 31 and June 5. Affected streets included Flower Avenue, Homestead Drive, Eccleston Street, Pennydog Lane and Columbia Boulevard. Force was reported in one case.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 31 and June 4. Affected streets included Mt. Pisgah Road, Cottrell Terrace, Dallas Avenue, Hampshire Green Lane and Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 29 and June 6. Affected streets included Stewart Lane, Lockwood Drive, Clifton Road, Old Columbia Pike and Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between May 31 and June 4. Affected streets included Castle Boulevard, Mozart Drive and Saddle Creek Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue early on June 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 600 block of Ray Drive between midnight on June 1 and 3:20 P.M. on June 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Fenton Street around 6:45 p.m. on June 1. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 9:36 p.m. on June 1. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered June 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2400 block of Hayden Drive between 7 and 8:20 p.m. on June 1. It was recovered on June 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10400 block of Kinloch Road between 5 p.m. on June 5 and 8 a.m. on June 6. It was recovered on June 7.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive between 8:20 p.m. on May 31 and 10:30 a.m. on June 1.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from Montgomery County Liquor Store at 8715 Colesville Road around 11:18 p.m. on June 1. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- Two people took money and property from a man around 4 p.m. on June 4 in the area of Bonifant Street and Wayne Place. One of the robbers showed a weapon.
Aggravated assault
- An aggravated assault happened around 7:22 p.m. on June 2 in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road. The attacker showed a weapon.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com