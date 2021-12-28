When the students of Montgomery County return from winter break at the beginning of January, they need to return to in-person learning.

Our county’s leaders must do what it takes to safely keep schools open through this next wave of the pandemic: Urgently ramp up testing, expand vaccinations, and respond to the needs of our educators.

The alternative — another stretch of online school — is pedagogically, socially, and emotionally unacceptable for our county’s young people.

We’ve seen what over a year of virtual learning has wrought for the students of Montgomery County. Math proficiency and literacy plummeted across the board. The percentage of students who failed math and English classes rose an average of 18 points.

National polling suggests that almost half of all students felt less engaged in their learning, and one in four high schoolers reported worsened emotional and cognitive health.

Like so many consequences of the pandemic, the failure of virtual learning fell hardest on the marginalized of our community. Black and Latino students in our county saw a 25 and 31 percentage point decrease in second-grade math proficiency, respectively. And for Montgomery County’s second-graders experiencing poverty, online school led to an astounding 46 percentage point drop in literacy.

Parents of means can afford to pull their children out of our county’s schools and pay for in-person instruction. The education of everyone else now relies on the county keeping its commitment and keeping schools open.

Preserving in-person learning, however, will demand that our county’s leaders take the omicron variant seriously and make the urgent, deliberate, and necessary changes for keeping schools safe.

First, individual schools need to have the capacity to catch cases before they spread.

Right now, more than half of MCPS students can’t even be tested in school, simply because they haven’t brought in a permission slip signed by their parents. MCPS either needs to make testing opt-out or launch an aggressive, multilingual outreach campaign to get those permission slips signed, back to school, and processed. Whatever’s currently being done is clearly not working.

For the good of our broader community, testing can’t stop at the schoolhouse gate either. MCPS should pull together the money, from COVID-relief funding or central office vacancies, to mass-purchase antigen rapid tests and send them home with students.

MCPS should use those same funds to buy N95 or KN95 masks for every student, teacher, and staff member in school buildings. While the typical fabric mask might prevent an individual from spreading COVID-19, they do not provide substantive protection from inhaling the virus.

What really puts our school system in such a strong place to keep schools open now is the abundance of life-saving vaccines and their availability to all school-age children.

MCPS should follow the lead of school districts from California to D.C. in requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible students, adding the shot to the existing long list of required immunizations.

MCPS has worked effectively with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to vaccinate children in a number of schools, with tremendous success for students in the 12-to-17 age range.

But as of early December, two of every three children ages 5 to 11 have not even received one dose ( see p. 15 ) . DHHS needs to quickly ramp up vaccinations in elementary and middle schools, while continuing its efforts to educate parents on the vaccine’s safety ahead of each clinic.

And, ultimately, to keep schools open through January, MCPS needs to provide for the teachers and staff who are working harder than ever to keep our schools running. The county must ensure every staff member has access to rapid testing, adequate masks, and information on district COVID-19 decisions as soon as they’re made.

To respond to the substitute teacher shortage likely to worsen during this next wave, MCPS should also expand its pilot that sends central office staff to substitute in schools. In addition to helping ease the staffing shortage crunch, it’ll be a valuable opportunity for administrators to experience the reality of pandemic-era classrooms.

The omicron variant is serious. Keeping our schools open and community healthy is possible through rapid and aggressive action over the next several weeks.

Two years into the pandemic, our county ought to have the resources, experience, and smarts to pull it off.

Rising Voices is an occasional column by Nate Tinbite, a John F. Kennedy High School graduate; Ananya Tadikonda, a Richard Montgomery High School graduate; and Matt Post, a Sherwood High School graduate. All three are recent student members of the Montgomery County Board of Education.

