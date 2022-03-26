Opinion: When residents needed help after explosion, a community rushed to their aid

Earlier this month, an explosion destroyed a building at Friendly Garden Apartments in the Silver Spring area. Forty-one families — including 124 adults and 36 children — lost their homes. Some lost almost everything they owned. Fourteen people were injured.

In the face of this tragedy, our community’s response demonstrates the profound strength of Montgomery County: the heroism of our first responders and the compassion of our neighbors. Both deserve a moment of reflection.

When the explosion first struck and the apartment building burst into flames, the people of Montgomery County rushed to help.

Immediately, nearby residents came out of their homes to see what had happened and, confronted with the apartment building torn apart and in flames, bravely hurried to evacuate their neighbors.

One resident who lived nearby entered part of the building that hadn’t yet collapsed, busted down doors, and got people who were inside to safety, including a mother and her infant. Another resident helped a woman and her child hanging out of a second-story window safely get to the ground.

When our county’s first responders arrived, they risked their lives ensuring everyone made it out. After a firefighter noticed an elderly woman’s fingers in the window of an upper-floor apartment, firefighters entered what they knew was a structurally unsound building to save her. The firefighters brought a hose into the building, dousing the flames immediately in front of them as they searched for anyone trapped inside.

As the over 150 firefighters at the scene continued to douse the flames into the afternoon, medical first responders stabilized rescued residents in stretchers and transported them to the hospital. Rescue dogs searched for anyone trapped in the rubble.

One first responder there put it this way: “I had a job to do.”

As news of the explosion spread across our community, the people of Montgomery County again rushed to help.

The Montgomery Housing Partnership established a fund for the 160 people who lost their homes in the explosion, and our community rallied together to pitch in. To date, the fund has raised more than $560,000 to support the affected families — money that will begin to help pay for lost possessions, medical care, and new long-term housing.

Community members who want to help these families and their children get back on their feet should donate at the Montgomery Housing Partnership’s website.

Our community is no stranger to tragedy. What has always made Montgomery County so special is our willingness to help.

We run into burning buildings for each other, risk our safety for each other, and, when neighbors face hard times, pitch in our hard-earned money for each other. The challenges our county faces, today and in the future, can only be overcome through this same unified resolve.

No matter where we come from or what we look like, we are one Montgomery County.

We should all be immensely grateful for our county’s heroic first responders, for the kindness of our community, and to belong to this great county.

Rising Voices is an occasional column by Nate Tinbite, a John F. Kennedy High School graduate; Ananya Tadikonda, a Richard Montgomery High School graduate; and Matt Post, a Sherwood High School graduate. All three are recent student members of the Montgomery County Board of Education.

