Opinion: Students likely to cope better with stress if they learn to be resilient at home

Every week, it seems, there is an incident that highlights the need for mental health support for families in Montgomery County.

As Bethesda Beat reported in the March 25 story “Magruder students say shooting ‘changed us,’ urge more mental health services,” it is clear that kids are hurting, parents are at a loss for what to do and under tremendous stress themselves, and there just aren’t enough mental health resources to meet current needs.

In addition to crisis resources, we need proactive efforts to develop resiliency in our children for the long term — not just in their classrooms, but by investing in entire families through parenting education.

Research shows that a close connection between a parent and a child is one of the best ways to address the effects of stress on developing minds. It can lead to better mental health and strong problem-solving and conflict resolution skills for children.

We also know that parents who are a non-anxious presence in their kids’ lives can help their children better deal with stress and anxiety. But today’s parents are increasingly stressed and fearful themselves, and that stress and fear often triggers their instincts to shield their children from experiencing stressful situations.

It’s completely understandable. We don’t want our kids to suffer, and stepping in to solve our kids’ problems can seem like the best way to be helpful.

But the short-term gain can be a long-term loss. In fact, the best way for kids to develop resiliency is to actually experience some stress, coupled with a safe, supportive home environment where they receive comfort and reassurance from a parent or caregiver whom they trust.

Ten years ago, I was an anxious parent, worried about my kids’ grades in schools, their extracurricular activities, prospects for college and other short-term issues. Fortunately, a friend recommended I try the parenting support programs offered by the Parent Encouragement Program (PEP), where I am now the executive director.

PEP is a local nonprofit organization with 40 years of experience helping parents build resiliency in their children. Since 1982, PEP has taught over 65,000 parents how to use encouragement, connection, and non-punitive discipline strategies to promote self-discipline, cooperation, and independence in children, so they become capable, confident adults.

Practicing common real-life scenarios with other parents in PEP classes, I learned to stop parenting for the short term and start focusing on the long term.

Rather than viewing discipline as punishment, I learned strategies to help my children learn through the natural consequences of their actions and gain self-discipline.

I also learned how to:

• Set boundaries, which give my kids a sense of security.

• Give them a voice and choices within those boundaries, to foster their independence and autonomy.

• Avoid using external enticements like stickers or treats to elicit desired behaviors and instead focus on the most important thing I can provide my child, which is a meaningful relationship and safe harbor.

• Help my kids weather stressful situations by remaining calm myself.

Rather than always trying to fix their problems, I became more skilled at really listening to them and expressing empathy. As psychotherapist Tina Payne Bryson says, when we help our kids feel “safe, seen and soothed,” they develop a secure attachment, which makes a stressful situation tolerable, instead of toxic.

All parents want good mental health for their kids. But when negative external forces are prevalent and powerful, parents may feel helpless. It is important that parents recognize that while we can’t control factors that create stress for our children, we can prepare them to work through the challenges life will present.

Many parents like me have found our way to PEP with life-changing results. But most parents don’t, or more precisely, can’t.

That’s why even before the pandemic, we started finding ways to partner with local governments, nonprofit organizations and employers to meet parents where they are — in their communities, schools, and workplaces — to give them access to tools proven to help create healthy home environments.

More parents need access to programs that strengthen essential parenting skills and help build harmonious and resilient families. This is a key to developing a comprehensive strategy for supporting the mental health and well-being of children.

Schools, workplaces and community-based nonprofit organizations that serve children and families can all play a role by offering parenting education to their parent and caregiver constituencies. It’s an investment that promises significant return for children, families, and our community at large.

Kathy Hedge of Garrett Park is a parent of two boys and the executive director of the Parent Encouragement Program.

