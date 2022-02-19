Opinion: Record shows leadership, progress for Montgomery County under Elrich

Dan Reed and Carter Dougherty’s opinion piece (“Montgomery County needs an executive who can take on big problems,” Feb. 12) doesn’t tell the full picture.

The county, under County Executive Marc Elrich’s leadership, has posted one of the best records of any large county in the country in its pandemic response.

About 1,900 county residents have died from COVID-19, but about three-fourths occurred before vaccines were widely available (before April 2021). Most deaths are among residents at least 65 years old and nursing home residents who were particularly vulnerable.

The authors complain that he didn’t support a county employee vaccine mandate, yet 87% of county employees are completely or partially vaccinated as of Feb. 18. Mandates risk lawsuits and losing hundreds of police officers, firefighters and correctional officers from severely understaffed departments.

The authors claim the county executive opposes building new housing, yet he has promoted major new developments such as at Twinbrook, White Flint and White Oak.

He objects to giveaways to developers who can build thousands of new units, but won’t without county subsidies.

These developments tend to be luxury one-bedroom units, with little for families or low-income residents, of which there are now 20,000 families paying 50% to 60% of their income for housing. (starting at about 46:47 in video)

He has proposed increasing density near transit, but not high-rise development (starting at about 4:33 in video), which are more expensive to build.

The county is examining all county-owned land (starting at about 5:30 in video) to determine where to build affordable housing.

On racial equity, this administration hired the first racial equity and social justice officer.

Racial equity has been central to efforts to reform policing and address climate change.

The county executive vetoed legislation that would have been racially inequitable, supported efforts to memorialize the Bethesda African American cemetery and opposed parts of Thrive Montgomery 2050 that the Office of Legislative Oversight says need more work for racial equity.

Under Elrich’s leadership, the county reached highly impacted communities, closing the vaccination gap unlike almost any other jurisdiction in the country.

In three years, despite the pandemic, the county executive has reached out to businesses in the county, partnering with Council Member Sidney Katz, to streamline the approvals process for new businesses, increasing transparency in procurement and establishing a purchasing preference for local businesses.

Elrich initiated and led the successful effort to repeal the charter’s onerous revenue cap, which is already producing more revenue in a more equitable way. And the county is rebounding — more than $18 billion was invested in Montgomery County businesses in nine months last year, jumping 350% from the previous year.

The authors ignored the county’s progress on climate change and policing reform.

The county executive convened a task force on Reimagining Public Safety that made over 80 recommendations, some of which are already being implemented, to reduce police presence in our schools, reduce their involvement in traffic enforcement and retrain officers from warriors to guardians.

Similarly, Montgomery County has set one of the most ambitious goals of getting to zero greenhouse gas emissions of any jurisdiction in the country (80% reductions by 2027 and 100% reductions by 2035) (See p. 8 of Climate Action Plan.)

He sent three major legislative proposals to the council to address the urgency of climate change, for existing and new buildings and to help businesses implement the needed energy efficiency changes.

The county is on track to electrify county vehicles and buses, develop major solar farm projects like the Oaks Landfill, tackle building energy performance standards and, thanks to state legislative action that he helped champion, create a countywide buying co-op to negotiate better rates for energy from renewable sources.

A county composting pilot program holds great promise.

The authors neglected to mention the county executive’s advocacy for Bus Rapid Transit, which will help reduce emissions, and his leadership in opposing the governor’s plans to expand and build toll lanes on I-270 and the Beltway, which would not solve our traffic problems.

The county executive is leading us in the right direction and deserves re-election. More information on the county executive’s real record can be found on his campaign website, www.marcelrich.org.

Scott Schneider, a 39-year resident of Silver Spring, is on the Steering Committee for Progressive Neighbors. Tony Hausner, a 45-year resident of Silver Spring, is the founder of Safe Silver Spring. Both are volunteering for Marc Elrich’s re-election campaign.

***

Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat encourages readers to send us their thoughts about local topics we have covered for consideration as a letter to the editor or op-ed piece in our Saturday newsletter. Email them to editorial@bethesdamagazine.com. Here are our guidelines. We require a name and hometown for publication. We also require a phone number (not for publication) for us to verify who wrote the letter. Please provide a source for any facts in your letter that were not part of our coverage; if they can’t be verified, they likely will be omitted. We do not accept any submissions from a third party; it must come directly from the writer. We do not accept any pieces that have been published or submitted elsewhere.