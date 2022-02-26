In January, several members of the Montgomery County Council proposed a new “healthy kids meal” mandate for restaurants. In an attempt to instill healthy eating habits in young people, the proposed legislation would legally require restaurants to offer a meal that meets specific nutritional targets.

The proposal is well-meaning. But realistically, it’s unlikely to work, an overreach of county government, and — by focusing on punishing local businesses over supporting families — fundamentally misguided.

The policy proposal absolutely addresses a legitimate public health concern for our community.

Maryland has the 10th-highest childhood obesity rate in the country and 8.6 percent of our county’s high school students were overweight in 2018-19. Studies show that children who grow up with obesity are more likely to become adults with obesity, and experience even worse health outcomes, such as disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Confronting this challenge by mandating that restaurants offer a single “healthy” kids meal is an unserious response to this deadly serious problem.

First, it just won’t work. It’s not at all clear how requiring a solitary “healthy” option on menus achieves the policy’s goal of “creating lifelong, healthy habits.” One healthy item on a menu certainly doesn’t mean that anyone will order that option or that it’ll be affordable.

A restaurant could simply offer a $100 lettuce sandwich with a glass of milk that no one will ever order and will have no impact on a child’s healthy habits, yet be in line with the policy.

Nor do the guidelines laid out by the council even guarantee that the new option will be healthy. A McDonald’s “Happy Meal”— with a hamburger and a side of french fries — plus toast on the side would cleanly pass the policy’s proposed nutritional thresholds. (See the nutritional breakdown at the end of this piece).

This almost certainly unproductive policy will come at the cost of a disconcerting overreach of county government.

Our community’s restaurants are struggling. The pandemic was crushing for all county businesses, but especially for family restaurants that have struggled to stay open, hire, and bounce back. Layering an additional bureaucratic burden on those small businesses with the threat of financial punishment is, at the very least, tone deaf.

Even in normal times, our county should not meddle in what private businesses choose to offer on their menus, and certainly not with the force of law and fines.

Then there’s the question of enforcement. Will county health inspectors be equipped with bomb calorimeters to enter restaurants, ask which menu item is the “healthy option,” and then measure its percentage of calories that come from fat?

Or, more likely, will this become another soon-forgotten law that was great for optics when passed, but is unenforced until needed as a rationale for punishing someone?

Obesity in our county will not be solved through restaurant menu tweaks, not even a little. To truly make progress on healthy eating in Montgomery County, our county’s leaders should focus on the real problem: access to healthy food.

The mistaken assumption at the core of the proposed law is that too many kids don’t eat healthy, when the real challenge facing our community is that too many cannot.

Healthy food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, is expensive. Processed, unhealthy food packed with preservatives is cheap and doesn’t expire as quickly.

Instead of going after restaurants, the County Council should directly subsidize families in getting the fresh produce necessary for eating healthy at home.

The county government should work with our community’s amazing network of farmers markets to ensure every vendor accepts government food assistance in a straightforward way, then invest in public service announcements promoting those markets.

Our county could also work with those local farms and with schools to send produce home with kids at the end of every week.

And if the county is serious about instilling healthy eating habits in young people, it should start with the meals students actually eat every day in our county’s public schools. With all of our access to local agricultural producers, our county can do so much better at providing food that is both nutritious and appealing.

The County Council should commit to eating the same breakfast and lunch as MCPS students every day until students agree the meals are not only healthy, but good enough to spark the love for healthy food that’s supposedly the goal of the council’s proposed restaurant mandate.

With finite time and resources, our county government should focus on policies that won’t burden already struggling businesses, that will uplift families, and that will actually work.

Examining a Happy Meal

Here’s how a McDonald’s Happy Meal with a side of bread qualifies as “healthy” under the Montgomery County healthy meal law’s proposed nutritional requirements:

The law limits healthy meals to 600 calories. A Happy Meal has 475 and the slice of bread has 70, making the total meal 545 calories — in line with the law’s requirements.

— in line with the law’s requirements. The law limits healthy meals to 700 milligrams of sodium. A Happy Meal has 695 and the slice of bread has 0, making the total meal 695 milligrams of sodium — in line with the law’s requirements.

— in line with the law’s requirements. The law limits healthy meals to 35% calories from fat. A Happy Meal has 144 calories from fat and the slice of bread has 15. Combined, the meal has 159 calories from fat. Divided by the total 545 calories in the meal, the total meal has 29% of calories from fat — in line with the law’s requirements

— in line with the law’s requirements The law limits healthy meals to 10% of calories from saturated fat. A Happy Meal has 5 grams of saturated fat and the slice of bread has 0, making the total meal 5 grams of saturated fat. To determine the calories from saturated fat in the total meal, multiply the quantity of saturated fat by 9, which is 45 calories, then divide by the total 545 meal calories. The total is 2% calories from saturated fat — in line with the law’s requirements.

— in line with the law’s requirements. The law limits healthy meals to 0.5 grams of trans fat. Both a Happy Meal and a piece of bread have 0 grams trans fat — in line with the law’s requirements.

— in line with the law’s requirements. The law limits healthy meals to 35% of calories from total sugars. A Happy Meal has 21 grams of sugar and the slice of bread has 0. Combined, the meal has 21 grams of sugar. To determine the calories from sugar, we multiply the quantity of sugar by 4, which is 84 calories. Divide that by the total 545 meal calories to get 4% calories from sugar — in line with the law’s requirements.

— in line with the law’s requirements. The law requires healthy meals to include 1% milk, which is included with a Happy Meal

The law requires healthy meals to include a half-cup of unfried fruit. A Happy Meal includes a bag of sliced apples.

The law requires healthy meals to include a whole grain product, which would be covered by the side of whole wheat bread.

The law requires healthy meals to include a lean protein, including 1% milk, which is included with a Happy Meal.

Rising Voices is an occasional column by Nate Tinbite, a John F. Kennedy High School graduate; Ananya Tadikonda, a Richard Montgomery High School graduate; and Matt Post, a Sherwood High School graduate. All three are recent student members of the Montgomery County Board of Education.

