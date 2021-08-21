Last week, Montgomery County Public Schools announced that all employees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

As a parent of two MCPS students ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines, this news brought relief. It’s particularly important for those under age 12; children are best protected when adults around them are fully vaccinated.

Across the country, we are seeing the health consequences of schools unable or unwilling to put vaccine and/or mask protections in place. I applaud MCPS for putting public health over politics.

But this announcement must be a first step, not a final one.

On July 1, the 14-day average new coronavirus case rate in Montgomery County per 100,000 residents stood at 0.7. Today, it is around 11, putting us in the “high risk” category for COVID-19 transmission, on pace to soon cross the “very high risk” threshold.

As of this summer, thousands of MCPS staffers were unvaccinated. With Aug. 30 almost here, we will start the school year with unvaccinated adults in classrooms.

Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children, we must do more to protect them and help schools stay open for in-person learning.

At its Aug. 24 meeting, the MCPS Board of Education should announce the following additional steps:

• Mandate that all MCPS teachers and staff be vaccinated by Oct. 15.

Other school districts, including Chicago and Los Angeles, have such rules in place.

With full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected as soon as early next week, it is essential that every MCPS teacher and staffer be fully vaccinated soon thereafter.

MCPS should ensure that all employees have easy access to the vaccine and receive paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects.

• Require all adult volunteers to be fully vaccinated before entering school buildings and classrooms.

MCPS’s current “vaccinated or get tested” edict applies only to employees, not volunteers. This oversight should be swiftly corrected.

Regular adult volunteers are already required to undergo criminal background checks and complete mandatory trainings related to child abuse and neglect as a condition for participation. Such provisions are designed with children’s health and safety in mind. Ensuring volunteers are fully vaccinated fits that same principle.

• Urge the Maryland state health department to add COVID-19 to the list of required immunizations for students.

All Maryland public school students are already required to receive vaccines for several conditions, including Measles/Mumps/Rubella, varicella (chickenpox) and Hepatitis B.

The state health department should add COVID-19 vaccines to the list for all students age 12 and older as soon as practicable upon full approval from the FDA, and for younger students upon full approval for those age groups.

School safety in the era of COVID-19 requires a layered approach. MCPS’s decision to require universal masking — regardless of age or vaccination status — should remain in place for the entire school year.

MCPS should also heed the call of thousands of parents, students, employees, and community members who have urged the district to prioritize and facilitate outdoor eating in all schools, so students are protected when they must remove their masks.

But ensuring that as many teachers, staff, and students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most important thing we can do to save lives and keep our schools open.

There is still time before the start of the school year to put the strongest possible plan in place to keep our children, teachers and staff safe. MCPS should use that time wisely and take these additional steps on vaccination without delay.

Adam Zimmerman, a public interest communications consultant, lives in Rockville.

