Opinion: It’s time to modernize teaching in Montgomery County to address burnout

Despite the absolutely heroic efforts of teachers for these past couple of years, it was inevitable that the sudden, massive COVID-related disruptions would take their toll on everyone.

According to local, state, national, and international studies, it’s safe to say that few of our students are on the right track academically. The utter toxicity of our political environment is rapidly seeping into our schools.

What we have on our hands is a massive wave of teacher burnout at the worst time imaginable. More than half of the teachers nationwide are currently planning to leave the field entirely because of the stresses incurred since COVID-19 began, one polls show. According to a National Education Association analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, there are 567,000 fewer educators in America’s public schools now than before the pandemic.

Fundamentally, we must make the job of teaching easier while we attempt to make up ground in the classroom.

To this end, we can effectively divide the job of an educator in half by creating teams of two teachers for each classroom of roughly 30 students.

Our best and most experienced teachers will serve as Lead Educators, and will exclusively focus on instruction and lesson planning. Junior teachers and long-term substitutes will serve as Associate Educators, focusing on classroom management and individualized instruction while they further develop their own skills.

Finer details around the compensation and required qualifications for the newly created positions will need to be negotiated with the teachers’ unions, but the expectation is for Lead Educators to become among the highest-compensated teachers in the nation.

Teachers could finally have a career path that doesn’t necessitate staying in the same job for decades or leaving the profession entirely.

This model of educator teams reduces student-to-teacher ratios in a manner that is both more efficient and more effective than merely creating more classrooms. Capital expenditures are already an immense burden.

Additional classrooms and, ultimately, entirely new schools are required to physically accommodate the traditional method of reducing classroom sizes. This new plan makes better use of the facilities already constructed, and would allow Montgomery County Public Schools to focus capital funding on expanding schools that are already over their intended capacity, such as those in Clarksburg.

Having redundancy in the classroom also greatly alleviates the need for substitute teachers. It would even allow teachers to leave the room to attend to their needs — biological or otherwise — in dignity.

Further, having an employment model that doesn’t churn through teachers would give MCPS a substantial advantage over other area school districts for recruiting and retaining excellent teachers.

The benefits to our students would be enormous. Having multiple educators around means fewer opportunities for students to fall through the cracks, both systemically and within classrooms.

From an equity perspective, students from underserved populations tend to get stuck with less-experienced teachers or long-term substitutes. These teachers often struggle in providing a high-quality education, which is to be expected of anyone just starting out any new profession.

Under this plan, each classroom would be required to have a Lead Educator who meets negotiated experience requirements, mitigating a fundamental source of inequality that has plagued American education roughly since its inception.

Student learning levels are all over the place, and we must reach more students where they have needs. We can only accomplish this with more teachers.

There would be opportunities for asynchronous learning on different lesson plans, allowing some students to catch up while others keep moving forward. This would substantially lessen the need for both short-term and long-term remediation, alleviating yet another major financial burden on the system over time.

Additionally, should there be a resurgence of COVID-19 or another disaster entirely, hybrid in-person and virtual learning can occur with as few seams as possible. This in turn gives parents more options for how they handle difficult decisions about keeping their children safe without compromising their education.

What we cannot afford to do is lower our expectations for students. Life after high school has only gotten more difficult, and preparing children for their lives is the whole point of education.

If we fail to rise to this occasion as a community, we risk having an entire generation of Montgomery County students becoming unprepared adults. This moment requires us to do things differently, not just more of the same.

While the ultimate costs of this transformational plan are unclear and would require an analysis of both the additional costs incurred and the systemic savings found, we should be investing long-term in our teachers if we want to truly get our schools back on track.

With highly flexible emergency COVID-19 relief funds available, such as the $252.2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and with private foundation funding always around for innovative models, there is ample financing already available.

The current recovery plan by the board instead dumps most of that funding into the hands of private, unaccountable tutors and supplemental professional development providers.

There is no school system without teachers, and yet we’re driving them out of the field in droves. The time is now to start reversing that trend, before we lose more of our best.

Domenic Giandomenico lives in Wheaton and is an at-large candidate for the Montgomery County Board of Education. He has worked on education policy for nearly 20 years for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Democrats for Education Reform, Advance CTE, and Project Lead The Way.

