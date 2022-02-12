Opinion: Here are some lessons MCPS can learn in how to bring students back to school

The so-called debate between having in-person classes vs. virtual is a false dichotomy.

I think most MCPS families would prefer to have in-person classes. However, I don’t think families envision in-person classes as being in an auditorium or a cafeteria due to teacher and substitute shortages or checking daily to see if there will be a school bus tomorrow.

The crux of the frustration for families and the staff’s frustration is about the deep deficiencies in MCPS’ planning, execution, and communication during the return from winter break.

While it is understandable that the ever-shifting pandemic makes it difficult to pivot and adapt, other school districts in our region were relatively successful in having an orderly return to schools after the winter break. MCPS could have taken a page from their playbook.

For example, the District of Columbia Public Schools “test to return” was successful in catching asymptomatic students and staff before they returned to school. This was certainly within MCPS’ capacity to do.

MCPS could have also partnered with county agencies to arrange dedicated test capacity for its staff and students.

I understand MCPS is committed to in-person learning. However, this “in person at all costs” approach did not serve our families well. It ignored reality on the ground and destroyed staff morale. Worse, it shook public confidence in the system.

More importantly, MCPS and other surrounding districts are facing a very competitive labor market. MCPS can no longer afford to see our teachers, administrators, and staff as expendable and replaceable labor.

If the past year or so is any indication, labor is scarce and will be increasingly so. The chaos during the first weeks in January will not escape the eyes of talented applicants. Our efforts in recruitment and retention just got more difficult.

Where does that leave us? Now that a permanent superintendent has been appointed and with spring break fast approaching, here are a few things MCPS needs to do:

• Arrange for dedicated opt-out testing for students and staff, instead of the so-called opt-in testing.

• Make greater effort to communicate and quickly dispel confusion about MCPS’s ”circuit breaker” mechanism and its associated criteria. MCPS should explain its intent and how the criteria such as the number of student absences or the number of employee absences factored into the consideration.

• Given the varying circumstances of MCPS’ families, expand Virtual Academy and ensure greater enrollment flexibility.

In parallel, MCPS will need to contend with the expiration of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

The ESSER Fund is established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act. State educational agencies (e.g., Maryland State Department of Education) will award subgrants to local educational agencies (e.g., Montgomery County Board of Education) to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools.

MCPS should conduct a review and determine what positions or materials are paid for with the ESSER Fund, their effectiveness, and if still needed, their associated sustainment plans.

Furthermore, over the pandemic, MCPS purchased and implemented a variety of technologies, such as Synergy ParentVUE and Canvas/myMCPS classroom.

One thing that MCPS should not overlook is student data privacy. What are the terms of use between MCPS and these vendors?

If MCPS were to retain these technologies for future use, it needs to have a clear understanding of how student data is used and stored by these vendors and formulate a coherent data privacy policy.

There is still time for MCPS to learn its lessons and avoid a repeat of the chaos in January. Having backup plans in place provides the greatest level of flexibility when a system the size of MCPS needs to turn on a dime.

A safe, sustainable, and effective plan would go a long way in regaining the community’s trust and staff’s confidence. We may well have a smaller COVID-19 wave after spring break, but as the saying goes, we should prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Jay Guan of Clarksburg is running for the District 1 seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. He was a candidate for an at-large seat on the board in 2020. His child currently attends MCPS.

***

Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat encourages readers to send us their thoughts about local topics we have covered for consideration as a letter to the editor or op-ed piece in our Saturday newsletter. Email them to editorial@bethesdamagazine.com. Here are our guidelines. We require a name and hometown for publication. We also require a phone number (not for publication) for us to verify who wrote the letter. Please provide a source for any facts in your letter that were not part of our coverage; if they can’t be verified, they likely will be omitted. We do not accept any submissions from a third party; it must come directly from the writer. We do not accept any pieces that have been published or submitted elsewhere.