.Opinion: An inspirational piece on Churchill High School name

  2020
Is Washington immune from debate?

| Published:

To the editor:

I cannot say how grateful I am to have read the piece by Mr. Marks on changing the name of Winston Churchill High School (“In defense of keeping Churchill’s name on school,” Aug. 1).

I have nothing else to add with this exception: Is George Washington University next on the hit list?

A truly inspiring piece and I hope America remembers exactly who took on Hitler and probably saved the Western World. 

Anne Meyers
Chevy Chase

***

