Opinion: An inspirational piece on Churchill High School name
Is Washington immune from debate?
To the editor:
I cannot say how grateful I am to have read the piece by Mr. Marks on changing the name of Winston Churchill High School (“In defense of keeping Churchill’s name on school,” Aug. 1).
I have nothing else to add with this exception: Is George Washington University next on the hit list?
A truly inspiring piece and I hope America remembers exactly who took on Hitler and probably saved the Western World.
Anne Meyers
Chevy Chase
***
