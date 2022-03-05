Opinion: Transparency, strong ethics laws needed to ensure integrity in government

Our system of government depends on public participation, not just at election time, but even more, during the governing process.

At the local level in Montgomery County, that means focusing on transparency and meaningful public engagement at the county and municipal government level, including related agencies such as the Planning Board. Our constituents have a right to know what their government is doing, and a right for their voices to be heard on policy decisions.

As a state legislator, it is disheartening to read what has been mentioned recently in Bethesda Beat and in The Seventh State blog, that:

There is a lack of transparency in government decision making within Montgomery County, especially in the land use planning process.

There is a lack of transparency in money being spent on lobbying to influence land use and policy decisions.

The Planning Board’s parent agency, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, failed to establish lobbying regulations similar to state rules, contrary to state law.

The Open Meetings Compliance Board ruled that the Planning Board’s Development Review Committee consistently violated Maryland’s Open Meetings Act. I brought the issue to the Planning Board chair’s attention on multiple occasions last summer, but corrective action didn’t start until after I filed a formal complaint.

All of Maryland’s local governments are required to have ethics laws with provisions substantially similar to state rules. But admittedly, when it comes to lobbying, Montgomery County’s ethics law is weak in comparison to the ones in nearby jurisdictions like Prince George’s, Howard, Frederick or Baltimore counties.

And unlike the state, Montgomery County fails to regulate “astroturf” lobbyists or highly paid lobbyists who happen to not buy meals or concert tickets for certain officials.

It is unacceptable that, unlike the state, when lobbyists fail to register, or officials omit information on financial disclosure forms, the County Ethics Commission imposes no consequences and fails to follow up with complainants.

Also frustrating are the inconsistencies between incorporated cities like Gaithersburg, Rockville and Takoma Park, which have weak ethics ordinances compared with nearby municipalities like Kensington, Bowie, Laurel and Greenbelt. The state needs to strengthen regulations to address weak and inconsistent local lobbying standards.

In addition, boards and commissions within Montgomery County government such as the Ethics Commission fail to make their deliberations accessible by live streaming open meetings using free services like YouTube. Instead, they require members of the public to preregister for a Zoom link.

Fortunately, there are concrete and concise steps that local government officials within Montgomery County can take to help restore trust:

Support passage of House Bill 59. My bill strengthens state guidance to Maryland’s counties and municipalities for lobbying provisions within local ethics ordinances. But Montgomery County and its largest municipalities need not wait for an act of the General Assembly to embrace best practices and strengthen lobbying and enforcement provisions within ethics ordinances.

Support passage of House Bill 1059, a bicounty bill I wrote that provides a mechanism to detect and correct gaps in ethics rules at bicounty agencies like MNCPPC. It is currently before the General Assembly. Thanks to inquiries by alert residents, MNCPPC is already taking steps to correct shortcomings in its lobbying rules. Had HB1059 been in place, these gaps might have been addressed sooner.

Implement YouTube live streaming for open meetings of boards and commissions such as the Ethics Commission to broaden engagement.

Improved transparency and outreach will result in better trust, confidence, and buy-in from members of the public who are the ones affected by all of these decisions.

Al Carr lives in Kensington and has represented the 18th Legislative District in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2007. He is running for re-election this year.

