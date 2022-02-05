Opinion: Early lessons in financial literacy can put students on the right track for life

Every high school student must take classes in physical education, fine arts, and social studies to graduate from Montgomery County Public Schools. It is time for financial literacy to be required to graduate, as well.

It’s exciting that MCPS and district leaders are taking note and that there is a more solid effort at work to make this a reality. But financial literacy at a young age is important enough to be required and must hold the same weight as other credits needed to graduate.

Currently, five MCPS high schools offer financial literacy as an elective that draws approximately 200 students per year. That means less than four-tenths of 1 percent of more than 50,500 high school students in the county learn these skills.

And yet, every day, these same students make decisions about spending and maybe the finances of their entire family if they have a job or do the shopping.

It is imperative that MCPS students graduate with skills to succeed. Knowing how to budget, plan for expenses, complete a W-4 form, apply and pay for car loans and student loans, and establish good credit are essential to avoiding mistakes that can set their financial health back years — or decades.

Early financial education sets people up to lay a solid foundation instead of fixing problems and putting out fires because they never learned the right principles.

Financial literacy needs to be taught in high school because the resources for financial education later are less predictable and less reliable.

While some financial institutions offer educational workshops or meet one on one with customers, a lot of people — especially in minority and low-income communities — are unbanked, meaning they do not have a bank account and are not served by a bank or similar financial institution.

Many adults don’t know where to learn or are too overwhelmed to start, so they remain financially illiterate and set themselves up for bad credit ratings and poor decision making. Often, they pass this lack of focus on a solid financial plan to their children because finances simply aren’t talked about at home.

Credit card companies may start recruiting new customers as soon as they turn 18. If students aren’t knowledgeable about interest rates and payment schedules and instead think of credit as “free money,” they can accumulate debt quickly. Debt snowballs as interest rates compound and late fees pile up.

It may be easy to think that technology can make up for a lack of financial education, but that is seldom the case. Apps can track spending and create budgets, but just do data entry and calculations. Students need to know the basics and learn discipline around spending.

As we move away from brick-and-mortar banks and toward online banking, the opportunities for a face-to-face conversation with a financial professional diminish, making a solid foundation in financial fluency more important.

Financial education for high school students will likely create a ripple effect at home. Children can start teaching their parents, or at least remove the stigma around asking questions about finances and learning best practices and good principles.

A 2018 survey revealed that 77 percent of people polled find it easy to spend money, 59 percent don’t track their spending, and 40 percent never had a budget. Another survey in 2019 found that the average American spends around $7,429 more than budgeted each year.

The survey results show the need to teach children financial principles when they are young.

Budgeting and decision-making are at the core of financial literacy. Creating a budget and knowing how much money is coming in and how much money needs to go to expenses each month should be simple, yet the survey shows many people don’t plan that way.

Once a budget is set, decision-making skills on spending is the next piece of the puzzle. Lessons should use scenarios and storytelling that high school students can relate to and will get them thinking about what is important to them.

They will learn to decide if they really need another pair of sneakers or if now is the right time to upgrade their iPhone.

If adding one course can have a positive impact on more than 50,500 high school students, their families, and the entire community, why wait? Why make this an optional course? Financial literacy must be a mandatory requirement to graduate from MCPS.

Audra Pettus is the community relations director of SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution serving the DMV region.

***

Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat encourages readers to send us their thoughts about local topics we have covered for consideration as a letter to the editor or op-ed piece in our Saturday newsletter. Email them to editorial@bethesdamagazine.com. Here are our guidelines. We require a name and hometown for publication. We also require a phone number (not for publication) for us to verify who wrote the letter. Please provide a source for any facts in your letter that were not part of our coverage; if they can’t be verified, they likely will be omitted. We do not accept any submissions from a third party; it must come directly from the writer. We do not accept any pieces that have been published or submitted elsewhere.