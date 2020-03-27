Only day care centers serving essential personnel will stay open in Maryland
Twelve in Montgomery County to continue to operate
The state has ordered that all child care facilities in Maryland shut down, unless they provide care for people whose work is considered “essential,” such as medicine and law enforcement. They will operate at no cost to the essential personnel.
All child care facilities not providing care for essential personnel must shut down at the close of business on Friday, March 27. The move is to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
A new list shows which child care centers will stay open. Twelve from Montgomery County are on the list:
- Washinton Chavez, 17401 Bowie Mill Road, Rockville
- Kelly Brooks, 12111 Cliftondale Drive, Silver Spring,
- Dee Dee’s Place, 2710 Fairland Road, Silver Spring
- Tiffani Rogers, 1604 Lemontree Lane, Silver Spring
- Colesville Learning Center, 14015 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring
- ABC Learning Center, 170 Randolph Road, Silver Spring
- Holy Ground Christian Center, 17720 Muncaster Road, Derwood
- Kindercare, 16723 Crabbs Branch Way, Rockville
- Susan Palmisano, 9508 Meadow Ridge Lane, Gaithersburg
- Vanessa Jhingory, 7500 Tarpley Drive, Rockville
- Dee Dee’s Place, 12605 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring
- Hanna Ashine, 13244 Copland Court, Silver Spring
A state executive order lists the types of workers considered essential.
The list includes:
- Health providers
- Law enforcement
- Correctional services
- Firefighters and other first responders
- Employees and representatives of insurance carriers
- National Guard personnel called to active duty
- Staff and providers of child care or education services
- Food distributors and suppliers
- Transportation and delivery services
- Gas station operators and auto repair mechanics
- Critical infrastructure employees, including utilities, public works, water treatment and waste management