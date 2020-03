Only day care centers serving essential personnel will stay open in Maryland

Twelve in Montgomery County to continue to operate

Bethesda Beat Staff

The state has ordered that all child care facilities in Maryland shut down, unless they provide care for people whose work is considered “essential,” such as medicine and law enforcement. They will operate at no cost to the essential personnel.

All child care facilities not providing care for essential personnel must shut down at the close of business on Friday, March 27. The move is to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

A new list shows which child care centers will stay open. Twelve from Montgomery County are on the list:

Washinton Chavez, 17401 Bowie Mill Road, Rockville

Kelly Brooks, 12111 Cliftondale Drive, Silver Spring,

Dee Dee’s Place, 2710 Fairland Road, Silver Spring

Tiffani Rogers, 1604 Lemontree Lane, Silver Spring

Colesville Learning Center, 14015 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

ABC Learning Center, 170 Randolph Road, Silver Spring

Holy Ground Christian Center, 17720 Muncaster Road, Derwood

Kindercare, 16723 Crabbs Branch Way, Rockville

Susan Palmisano, 9508 Meadow Ridge Lane, Gaithersburg

Vanessa Jhingory, 7500 Tarpley Drive, Rockville

Dee Dee’s Place, 12605 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

Hanna Ashine, 13244 Copland Court, Silver Spring

A state executive order lists the types of workers considered essential.

The list includes: