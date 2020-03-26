 Novavax in Gaithersburg sees progress on coronavirus vaccine
Plus: State Board of Elections prefers only mail-in votes for primary; Maryland unemployment claims skyrocket

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow both in Maryland and around the world, the race is on to find a vaccine.

At Novavax lab in Gaithersburg, researchers said they are seeing some positive results after just a few weeks of trial. [WJZ]

State Board of Elections prefers only mail-in votes for primary

Maryland election leaders are recommending that the state cancel in-person voting for the state’s presidential primary.

The primary was already delayed from April 28 to June 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the State Board of Elections says more needs to be done to protect voters and poll workers because there is no telling where the pandemic may be a few months from now. [WTOP]

Maryland unemployment claims skyrocket

The number of unemployment insurance claims in Maryland skyrocketed, with over 38,000 new claims, for the week of March 21 amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The Maryland Department of Labor Division of Unemployment Insurance reported a total number of 42,334 insurance claims for the week of March 21, including, 3,941 in Montgomery County. That’s up from just 3,852 for the state the week of March 14.  [WBAL]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 62 and a low around 51

In case you missed it…

With virus limitations, fewer see Kenwood cherry blossoms

Police sometimes called to break up groups of more than 10 in Montgomery County

County Council likely to approve $20M relief fund for small businesses, nonprofits

