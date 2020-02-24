Georgetown Prep grad dies at Naval Academy
A U.S. Naval Academy senior who graduated from and played football at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, died Thursday night.
David Forney, a senior offensive lineman at the academy, was found unresponsive in the academic dormitory Bancroft Hall. The academy said Forney’s death was not considered a result of foul play, but there was no immediate answer about whow he died. [Montgomery Community Media]
Richard Montgomery students meet Congressman Lewis
After meeting with U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Washington, D.C., students in Richard Montgomery High School’s Jaguar Scholars Leadership Program sent him a card wishing him well as he fights stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
To prepare for their time with Lewis, history teacher Jerome Price and the students held after-school meetings to discuss Lewis’ life as a civil rights icon. [Montgomery Community Media]
Takoma Park might ban fossil fuels
Takoma Park, known as the “Berkeley of the East,” is debating whether to outlaw gas stoves, leaf blowers and water heaters.
The city is considering a total ban on fossil fuels, part of a nationwide effort by local governments to address what they see as a lack of federal action on climate change. [Washington Post]
Today’s weather
After a mix of clouds and sun early, it will be cloudy later in the day. The high will be around 57 and the low around 43.
In case you missed it…
Imagination Stage founder stepping down as executive director
Bill to boost small businesses along Purple Line route gets hearing
Damascus High School names new head football coach