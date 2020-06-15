Dog café/bar and park coming to Pike & Rose in September
People enter for free; membership fee for dogs
Bark Social, a cafe/bar, where customers may take their dogs, is set to open in September in Pike & Rose
From Bark Social Twitter
Bark Social, a café/bar and park where customers may bring their dogs, is set to open in September in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development, landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust said.
Bark Social will be at 935 Prose St. People will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, seltzers and ciders, according to the website.
There will also be coffee from Annapolis-based Ceremony Coffee Roasters, and food from Union Kitchen in Washington, D.C., that includes pastries and sandwiches.
For dogs, Bark Social will sell treats, “puppy” ice cream, “pupsicles,” and Cannabidiol (CBD) products. Additionally, the café will sell accessories such as collars and leashes. Dog may get baths for $15.
According to a press release issued Monday, the setup includes a “clubhouse” with TVs and internet access, a “dog treat bar,” a dog boutique and dog wash stations.
According to the website, Bark Social will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
It will function as a coffee shop in the morning and as a beer garden, starting with “yappy hour” in the late afternoon. There is also an adjacent dog park that is professionally monitored by “Bark Rangers.” The website states that dogs are checked for vaccines before entering.
The press release states that Bark Social will offer various types of events, including yappy hours, a Halloween dog costume contest, and dog yoga, or “Doga.”
The beer garden portion will show sporting events on TV, as well as reality shows such as “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”
Luke Silverman, one of the dog bar’s founders, was a producer for reality shows that included “American Idol” and “The Bachelor,” the press release stated. The other founder, Jeff Kurtzman, is an entrepreneur who founded the online bookseller Better World Books.
Customers who come to the bar with a dog must pay a membership fee to enter. The website advertises a monthly fee of $39.99 per month or a limited time “founding member special” of $264.99 for a one-year pass (250 memberships at this price range are available).
Guest day passes are available for $9.99, according to the website.
People may come to Bark Social without a dog. But the website advises that “if you’re not a dog person, this probably isn’t the place for you.”
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com