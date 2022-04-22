Wrongfully accused Gaithersburg couple angry after police searched their home

A Gaithersburg couple is angry after Montgomery County police officers executed a search warrant on their home, despite the fact that they weren’t involved in a crime. Scott Najdowski and his girlfriend Lisa Lawrence say officers went through items in their apartment, damaging some of them.

Lawrence said police got a tip that she was the subject of a fraud investigation, but officers found evidence to rule her out during the execution of the search warrant. Police said they had probable cause to execute the warrant. [WJLA]

Former Montgomery County teacher was fired for being gay 50 years ago

Joseph Acanfora was involved in a landmark civil rights case in the Supreme Court in 1972, in which he was a plaintiff suing Penn State University over its rescinding of a charter for the gay and lesbian organization Homophiles of Penn State. He was removed from his student teaching position at the university and later got it back, but his teaching certificate was held up.

Acanfora later got a job with Montgomery County Public Schools, teaching at Parkland Middle School in Rockville. When news surfaced that he had received his teaching certificate, Acanfora was removed from the classroom and kept away from students, despite there being no evidence of anything inappropriate.

Acanfora is now 71 and lives in California. He worries about current teachers who are being fired or sued for being gay or discussing LBGT issues, as well as online harassment toward the LGBT community and legislation such as Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill that restricts discussion about LGBT-related topics.

“It’s totally strange. And sad,” he said. “Sad that we’re having this conversation 50 years later.” [Washington Post]

Annual Montgomery County “GreenFest” returning as an in-person festival Saturday

The Seventh annual Montgomery County “GreenFest,” celebrating Earth Day, will return as a free in-person festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. This year’s festival will feature 60 vendors, a crafts fair and electric car show. There will also be children’s activities including tree climbing, yoga, face painting and plant giveaways. Local food trucks will be present, and offer healthy foods that include vegan and vegetarian options.

