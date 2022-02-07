World Central Kitchen documentary will premiere at SXSW
World-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés of Bethesda and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen are the subjects of a new documentary premiering at South by Southwest next month.
“We Feed People” will make its world premiere on March 19. [Eater]
Apartment building fire closes River Road
Montgomery County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on the 12th floor of an apartment building Sunday morning while evacuating residents, a spokesman for the department said.
The fire, at Kenwood Apartments at 5101 River Road, started around 9:30 a.m. and was extinguished 10 to 15 minutes after firefighters went into the apartment, spokesman Pete Piringer said. [WTOP]
Advocates renew push for end-of-life options bill
Armed with a new survey touting higher levels of public support than ever, supporters of medical aid-in-dying legislation have pledged to resume their campaign to sway the Maryland General Assembly.
Supporters believe that people with painful, terminal illnesses — of sound mind — should be able to obtain a prescription from their doctor enabling them to end their lives. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
Showers later in the day, with a high around 41 and a low around 28
