Winningest high school basketball coach Morgan Wootten dies at 88
Plus: Winston Churchill high graduate named first African American president of Rutgers University
Morgan Wootten, winningest high school basketball coach and Montgomery Blair High graduate, dies
Morgan Wootten, who coached basketball at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville for 46 years, died Tuesday at the age of 88. Wootten had the highest winning percentage of any high school basketball coach in the country.
He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1950 and later attended Montgomery College [Washington Post].
Winston Churchill High alumnus named president of Rutgers University
Jonathan Holloway, a graduate of Winston Churchill High School, has been named the first African American president of Rutgers University.
He will start July 1 [Churchill athletics].
Pedestrian killed on Rockville Pike was a Special Olympics athlete
Brett Badin, 32, a pedestrian who was struck and killed last week while crossing Rockville Pike, was a longtime bowler with Montgomery County’s chapter of the Special Olympics.
Badin was the second pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Rockville Pike in less than 24 hours [Montgomery Community Media].
Today’s weather
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 40 degrees.
In case you missed it…
Business Notes: Pier 1 to close in Rockville and Gaithersburg
Neighbors oppose changes to historic Chevy Chase equestrian center
Silver Spring man accused of filming woman through window of her home