Why U.S. Rep. David Trone has spent $1 million on a Colorado license ballot initiative

A Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores.

U.S. Rep. David Trone and his brother, Robert, have each given about $1 million to Coloradans for Liquor Fairness, an issue committee backing Initiative 96 in the Centennial State. [Colorado Sun]

Montgomery County’s Ride On system started collecting fares on Monday for the first time in two years. The fare collection was originally suspended due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. [WUSA9]

Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services will conduct a “sign sweep” Thursday to remove signs illegally placed in public rights-of-way across the county. Those signs include campaign signs that were placed leading up to the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary election. [Patch]

