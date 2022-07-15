Why Gaithersburg’s Novavax COVID shot may convince the unvaccinated

The Novavax shot is a protein-based vaccine, whereas the Moderna and Pfizer shots use newer, messenger RNA technology. A University of Maryland doctor and researcher explains the difference [NBC4]

Another Rockville office complex being converted to life science labs

A pair of vacant low-rise office buildings in Rockville recently changed ownership and will be converted to life science labs, illustrating yet again the persistent demand for biotech space in Montgomery County. The buildings at 1500 and 1550 Research Blvd. sit on a 7.5-acre property, dubbed Research Square. Between one and three stories and totaling about 85,000 square feet, they’d formed part of a larger campus that’s home to Westat Inc., a research firm. [Washington Business Journal]

New Omicron subvariant BA.5 reported in county

A new coronavirus subvariant, a dominant strain of omicron called BA.5, has been reported in Montgomery County, according to Acting County Health Officer and Chief Dr. James Bridgers. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86

In case you missed it:

Redevelopment of two blocks of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda includes plans for affordable housing

Elected officials, local candidates denounce ‘misleading’ developer-backed PAC

County police identify man killed in North Potomac car crash