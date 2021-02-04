White’s Ferry owner offers $400K to end dispute, restore service

The owner of a centuries-old ferry service that provided a route between Maryland and Virginia said he has offered $400,000 to resolve the land dispute that led to its closure in December.

Herbert Brown, whose family has owned White’s Ferry for decades, said he has offered Rockland Farm a one-time payment of $400,000 for a 5,000-square-foot easement that would allow him to reopen the service. [Washington Post]

Bethesda man is voice of NFL players during social unrest

Among the NFL VIPs in Tampa for Super Bowl LV is DeMaurice “De” Smith of Bethesda, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, one of the oldest and most influential labor unions in sports.

Smith has led the NFLPA for nearly 12 years, demanding justice for Colin Kaepernick, supporting players’ right to kneel during the national anthem and encouraging players to speak out amid nationwide calls for social justice and police reform. [WUSA]

NIST workers exposed to elevated radiation levels, officials say

Several workers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg are being evaluated after exposure to elevated radiation levels, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Officials said the alert came at the confinement building for the NIST Center for Neutron Research. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny, with a high around 44 and a low around 35

